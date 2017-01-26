Local News
Town applies for grant to get longtime ‘back burner’ infrastructure project done
By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The following are town council briefs form the Jan. 12 meeting. Grant application The Town of Fort Qu’Appelle has applied for a grant through the newly announced Provincial Territorial Infrastructure Component...
News
Woman goes to jail again on third drunk driving conviction
By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Despite doing jail time in 2010 for driving while impaired causing bodily harm, a woman repeated her crime and will...
Degree with a focus on First Nations is giving teachers an...
By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Interested in a career in teaching but don’t want to commute to Regina to take the university classes? Look no...
Cupar mom dies in crash caused by suspected drunk
A wife, mother and soon-to-be grandmother was killed on Jan. 21 when a suspected drunk driver struck the car she was travelling in. Daphne...
PVSD advocates for board governance
By Michelle Nicholson Special to Grasslands News A government report suggesting consolidation of 18 public boards of education into one has the Prairie Valley School Division...
Sports
Knox coach praying to hockey gods
The Fort Knox are fourth in the south division’s Prairie Junior Hockey League. Head coach Randy Cuthill thinks his players have finally ironed out...
PJHL Knox blast Titans, shutout by Rebels
By Grasslands News The Fort Qu’Appelle Fort Knox split a pair of Prairie Junior Hockey League games last week, being blanked by a South Division...
Opinion
Former mayor thanks community
October 31, 2016 Letter to the Editor Fort Qu’Appelle Times The 2016 provincial civic elections are now a matter of record. Kudos to all those community...
Former RM Mayor wants to set the record straight
Dear Editor: Here is our joint Letter to the Editor to publicly clear up misinformation about the financial state of Fort San after the Independent...