Local News
A dozen health authorities to merge into one
By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The province’s 12 different regional health authorities will be combining into one single entity, in an effort to save on administration costs and streamline services, announced the Ministry of Health...
News
Judge sends man to jail just before Christmas
By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter After racking up six drunk driving convictions, a Regina man spent Christmas in jail after pleading guilty to his...
Council gauging businesses’ interest in purchasing residential lots
By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Two businesses are interested in purchasing residential lots on 6th Street. The south side of town is a mix of residential...
Fort mom has region’s first baby of 2017
Although doctors gave her a due date of Jan. 14, Samantha Lawrence knew she would give birth much sooner than that. Turns out, Lawrence...
A mournful Last Post plays for Harold Ross, 92
“Our hearts are filled with sadness, for a soldier died today.” That is the last sentence of a poem read by the late Harold Ross’...
Sports
Roughrider encourages Bisons to keep on learning
It was a year of change for the Bert Fox Bison football team. It seems the team name change from Marauder to Bison was a...
Former circus performer teaching hula hooping classes
By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Have you ever contemplated taking off and joining a circus? Adria Teodorovici has; in fact, she did. Now Teodorovici, or Phoenix...
Opinion
Former mayor thanks community
October 31, 2016 Letter to the Editor Fort Qu’Appelle Times The 2016 provincial civic elections are now a matter of record. Kudos to all those community...
Former RM Mayor wants to set the record straight
Dear Editor: Here is our joint Letter to the Editor to publicly clear up misinformation about the financial state of Fort San after the Independent...