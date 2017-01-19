Local News
Chronic drunk driver goes to jail for third time, on seventh DUI conviction
By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter After making several appearances on a drunk driving charge, John William Bellegarde, of Peepeekisis, was forced to finally accept sentencing on Jan. 5. Despite entering guilty pleas in August, the...
News
Drama students see things from a teacher’s point of view in...
Bert Fox Community High School theatre group presented Teachers on the verge of a nervous Breakdown, a comedy written by Grenfell’s own, Bradley Hayward. The...
Drunk drivers fill court docket
By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The following are briefs from Fort Qu’Appelle court held Jan. 5 and Jan. 16 with Judge Dennis Fenwick presiding. Man gets...
Fill out the survey to have your say on proposed education...
By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Prairie Valley School Division is urging anyone with an interest in ensuring young people get the best possible education in...
Leaked emails reveal RCMP desperate for new recruits
In November, internal RCMP emails were leaked that describe a shortage of Mounties in La Ronge, Stanley Mission and Wollaston, with the north district...
Sports
Mixed results for Fort Knox in three PJHL games
The Prairie Junior Hockey League’s Fort Knox played three games in five days and came away with three different results, earning one win, an...
Spitfires, Broncos split weekend games
The Grenfell Spitfires and the Balcarres Broncs each split a pair of games last weekend, with each Qu’Appelle Valley Hockey League team having one...
Opinion
Former mayor thanks community
October 31, 2016 Letter to the Editor Fort Qu’Appelle Times The 2016 provincial civic elections are now a matter of record. Kudos to all those community...
Former RM Mayor wants to set the record straight
Dear Editor: Here is our joint Letter to the Editor to publicly clear up misinformation about the financial state of Fort San after the Independent...