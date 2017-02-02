Local News
Pipeline protestor disheartened by Trump, Trudeau and spills
By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Depending on which camp you’re in, it was either a devastating week or an exciting one when U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders to push through the Dakota Access...
News
Drunken gunmen pleads guilty to firearms charges and impaired driving
By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Sentencing was postponed after a man entered guilty pleas to five of 14 Criminal Code charges relating to an incident...
Something strange in your neighbourhood? Who you gonna’ call? Echo Valley...
By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Living in a haunted house? Had an uncomfortable encounter of the spirit kind and you don’t know where to turn? Try...
Plea mix up in impaired driving collision case
By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The following are court briefs from Feb. 26 with judge Kevin Lang presiding. Plea mix-up Emily Julia Asham, 20, of Pasqua...
Drunk drivers and sex assailants in court
By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The following are court briefs from Jan. 19 session in Fort Qu’Appelle Court with Judge Kevin Lang presiding, Crown prosecutor...
Sports
Adaptive Ski club looks forward to year’s biggest event
By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Skiers looking for some light-hearted fun and a little competition should consider signing up for the SaskTel Challenge Cup. The annual...
Coaches foresee girls at nationals
It’s the first year there has been a senior girls volleyball club team in Fort Qu’Appelle. Clareen and Scott McNabb, who recently moved to...
Opinion
Former mayor thanks community
October 31, 2016 Letter to the Editor Fort Qu’Appelle Times The 2016 provincial civic elections are now a matter of record. Kudos to all those community...
Former RM Mayor wants to set the record straight
Dear Editor: Here is our joint Letter to the Editor to publicly clear up misinformation about the financial state of Fort San after the Independent...