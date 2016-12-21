Local News
Woman killed on Little Black Bear knew her attacker
File Hills Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman from Little Black Bear First Nation. Police Chief Len Busch, said officers were called to Little Black Bear Dec. 15 when someone discovered Lauren...
Mayor remembers charmed childhood Christmases in Fort Qu’Appelle
By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The fireplace crackles, its light bouncing off the tinsel strung on the branches of the family Christmas tree, the smell...
RM confused over personnel committee meeting
An RM councillor apologized for conducting a meeting he thought violated the municipality’s code of ethics. Coun. Ron Palmer, whose election campaign cornerstone was transparency,...
RM adopts new policies, approve staff training
The following are briefs from The Rural Municipality of North Qu’Appelle’s regular meeting held Dec. 13. Works procedure policy Council passed a new RM Works Procedure...
Skiers brave extreme cold to open Mission Ridge
Despite temperatures registering -42 degrees Celsius with the wind chill, Mission Ridge Winter Park’s opening day saw nearly 200 people on the slopes by...
Roughrider encourages Bisons to keep on learning
It was a year of change for the Bert Fox Bison football team. It seems the team name change from Marauder to Bison was a...
Former circus performer teaching hula hooping classes
By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Have you ever contemplated taking off and joining a circus? Adria Teodorovici has; in fact, she did. Now Teodorovici, or Phoenix...
Former mayor thanks community
October 31, 2016 Letter to the Editor Fort Qu’Appelle Times The 2016 provincial civic elections are now a matter of record. Kudos to all those community...
Former RM Mayor wants to set the record straight
Dear Editor: Here is our joint Letter to the Editor to publicly clear up misinformation about the financial state of Fort San after the Independent...