Community Christmas Dinner serves 90

Once again the community came together to make Christmas Day a happy event for many —especially those that might otherwise have been alone. Held in the hall of the Royal Canadian Legion (Fort Qu’Appelle) at noon Christmas Day, the Community Christmas Dinner meal attracted more than 90 people. “It was rewarding to see so many happy faces and hear the lively conversations at the tables,” said Gwenda Watson, event co-chair. “Christmas is a time for friendship and fellowship and this meal provided both.” Individuals and sponsors donated food or money to buy ingredients. Donors provided enough turkeys and hams to…