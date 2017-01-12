Council gauging businesses’ interest in purchasing residential lots

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Two businesses are interested in purchasing residential lots on 6th Street. The south side of town is a mix of residential and commercial; there are homes in the area but also businesses such as the Co-op card lock gas station and Whiting’s Tree Service. Before deciding whether it would be interested in selling, the new council must decide on its vision for that part of town, which was discussed at the Dec. 22 council meeting. “We need to determine if we are going to re-subdivide that property and then our plans as far…