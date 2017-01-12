A dozen health authorities to merge into one

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The province’s 12 different regional health authorities will be combining into one single entity, in an effort to save on administration costs and streamline services, announced the Ministry of Health recently. Most are not opposed to the announcement but are wary of how the implementation will go. The executive director of the All Nations’ Healing Hospital here in Fort Qu’Appelle said she does not anticipate patients will even notice a change. “The intention of the single health region is to improve the patient experience, which is certainly ANHH’s goal as well,” said Gail…