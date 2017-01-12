File Hills officer graduates college

On Dec. 16 after completing five months of training, Const. James Stagg graduated from the Saskatchewan Police College in Regina as a police officer. The graduation ceremony started in the morning with fitness, defensive tactics and dismounted cavalry drill display at the University of Regina. This was followed by the badge presentation at the Conexus Centre that afternoon and a banquet that evening. Present were government dignitaries, Saskatchewan chiefs of police and the 16 members of Troop 73’s families and friends. “It was a distinct pleasure and an honour for me to be able to pin the badge of the…