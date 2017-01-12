Fort mom has region’s first baby of 2017

Although doctors gave her a due date of Jan. 14, Samantha Lawrence knew she would give birth much sooner than that. Turns out, Lawrence was right and gave birth at 2:21 a.m. on New Year’s Day, making Jaxtyn Carter Kinvig the first baby born in the Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region in 2017. She and father, Carter Kinvig, are the proud parents of their new baby boy who was born 20 inches long and weighing 7.9 pounds. “All of December I wasn’t feeling well, I felt he would come any minute. I went in a couple times (to the All Nations’…