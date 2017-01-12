January 13, 2017

Inside this paper - Fort mom has region's first baby of 2017 - A mournful Last Post plays for Harold Ross, 92 - Driver jailed at Christmas for sixth drunk driving conviction - Up to condo board to discuss access with ABACO - council - Council gauging interest in residential lots - Politicians look ahead to more challenges in 2017 - Community Christmas Dinner serves 90 - New tech helps police spot disqualified drivers - A dozen health authorities to merge into one - QVEA starts new year with big plans - Runners fundraising for CDA marathon - Broncs bucked,…