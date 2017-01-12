Judge sends man to jail just before Christmas

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter After racking up six drunk driving convictions, a Regina man spent Christmas in jail after pleading guilty to his two most recent charges in Fort Qu’Appelle court. James Desnomie, 57, pleaded guilty on Dec. 19 to two counts of driving while impaired over the legal limit of .08 and one count of driving while suspended on Dec. 19, which makes six convictions in the past 25 years. Crown prosecutor, Ali Shah stayed both driving while impaired charges in exchange for Desnomie’s guilty pleas. Shah then relayed the facts to the court, surrounding both incidents…