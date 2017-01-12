A mournful Last Post plays for Harold Ross, 92

“Our hearts are filled with sadness, for a soldier died today.” That is the last sentence of a poem read by the late Harold Ross’ daughter, Heather Ross, at his memorial service on Dec. 22. The words rang so true as the Royal Canadian Legion hall was filled with approximately 500 people, sitting or standing wherever there was space, mourning Ross’ death. He was a Second World War veteran, legion sergeant at arms, a dedicated legionnaire, a coach, a father and grandfather, and a friend to so many in the Fort Qu’Appelle area. Ross died of cancer at the age…