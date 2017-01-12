New tech helps police spot disqualified drivers

Driving while suspended? Cruising around in an unregistered vehicle? New technology being used by the RCMP has just made it even easier to spot such infractions. The Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP detachment is one of 15 throughout the province to have automated licence plate readers installed on police vehicles. Two police traffic cruisers are equipped with the technology. Const. Trevor Bonnell gave the Fort Times a first-hand look at just how the technology works. His cruiser is outfitted with three infrared cameras, two front facing and one rear facing on the driver’s side. They are also able to capture licence plates…