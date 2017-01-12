Politicians look ahead to more challenges in 2017

With 12 months of 2017 set out before us, the Fort Times checked in with all three levels of government to discuss the social and financial forecast for Saskatchewan and the Fort Qu’Appelle area. Mayor Jerry Whiting said he and the newly elected council are still settling in and working hard. “From our work to date you can anticipate a year of consolidation, engagement and celebration,” he said in a statement. As council begins to consider its annual budget, no specifics have been set out but Whiting said council’s intention is to “ensure good services and include provisions for reserves…