Runners fundraising for CDA marathon

A few thousand dollars are all that stands between a Fort Qu’Appelle woman and her dream to run her first full marathon. Marvel Sabirsh is trying to raise enough money with her friend and local runner, Deanna Bender, to fund a trip to Lisbon, Portugal in October though the Canadian Diabetes Association. The money Sabirsh and Bender raise will help cover the cost of the travel and accommodations and go toward diabetes research. They each have to raise $6,500. “We want people to know they aren’t just funding our trip, the money goes to the Diabetes Association. It’s not paying…