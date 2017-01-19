Chronic drunk driver goes to jail for third time, on seventh DUI conviction

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter After making several appearances on a drunk driving charge, John William Bellegarde, of Peepeekisis, was forced to finally accept sentencing on Jan. 5. Despite entering guilty pleas in August, the matters have dragged on for months, with Bellegarde asking for more time at each appearance. It took Judge Dennis Fenwick several attempts to make Bellegarde understand why sentencing could not be pushed back any longer. Bellegarde repeated that he needed to take care of his finances and his children. “You have had ample time,” said Fenwick. Bellegarde pleaded guilty to: driving while exceeding…