CN Heritage Group needs volunteers or it may dissolve

A discussion about committee appointments lead town councillors to question the relevance of the CN Heritage group at their regular meeting on Jan. 12. Coun. Brian Casper announced he was no longer going to attend the meetings of the Senior’s Centre on behalf of council and instead he would simply be a liaison, meaning if the group had issues they could call him — that lead council to discuss if the same could be done with the CN Heritage Group. However, Coun. Doug Blatter said he felt it was important that a councillor remain a fixed representative and attend all…