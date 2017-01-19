Drunk drivers fill court docket

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The following are briefs from Fort Qu’Appelle court held Jan. 5 and Jan. 16 with Judge Dennis Fenwick presiding. Man gets a break with old drunk driving charge Blayne Envik, of Regina, was in court Jan. 5 to address a drunk driving charge that more than eight years old. Envik said Regina Police officers knocked on his door on Thanksgiving at 11 p.m., saying there was a warrant for his arrest and recommended he turn himself in, which he did. Envik, an interior painter, pleaded guilty to driving while having a blood/alcohol…