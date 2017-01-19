Fill out the survey to have your say on proposed education changes

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Prairie Valley School Division is urging anyone with an interest in ensuring young people get the best possible education in rural schools speak up by submitting their thoughts to the Ministry of Education. PVSD sent a letter to the Town of Fort Qu’Appelle, who discussed the issue briefly on Jan. 12. It has been speculated for some time there could be changes coming to the education system in Saskatchewan but now that the Educational Governance Review is finally complete, it’s clear major changes could be sooner rather than later. Currently the public consultation…