Leaked emails reveal RCMP desperate for new recruits

In November, internal RCMP emails were leaked that describe a shortage of Mounties in La Ronge, Stanley Mission and Wollaston, with the north district commander asking southern detachments to send relief if possible. In the emails, it says the northern detachments have a 15-per-cent vacancy rate and the south district has eight per cent. According to RCMP media, there are 924 regular member positions in detachments considered rural. There are also members assigned to municipal policing contracts in cities like Swift Current and Yorkton but those numbers were not available. There are also agreements where RCMP work at First Nations…