Mixed results for Fort Knox in three PJHL games

The Prairie Junior Hockey League’s Fort Knox played three games in five days and came away with three different results, earning one win, an overtime loss and a loss in regulation time.

Fort Knox 1 at Regina Capitals 3 (Jan. 15)

The Knox couldn’t get their offence in gear in this contest, finding the back of the net only once.

Drew Fellner scored in the opening minutes of the second period, equalizing the game at 1-1 before the Caps added a second-period tally of their own, and another third-period insurance marker.

Shane Blomquist was between the pipes for the Knox and took the loss as the Capitals led in shots on goal, 32-25.

The Capitals were assessed 14 of 23 minors and the teams split a pair of misconducts. The Knox were handed a five-minute match penalty.

Fort Knox 5 at Regina Silver Foxes 2 (Jan. 14)

These teams were tied 2-2 at the midway mark of the second period but the Knox pulled away with three straight goals to secure the triumph.

Brady Third and Jarrett Metheral each had a goal and set up another as Derek Hinton, Sean Pilet and Wynter Cyr dented the twine with singles.

Blomquist went the distance in net for the Knox, making 32 saves while his teammates fired 48 shots at Braiden Berezowski in the Foxes’ cage.

The Knox led the penalty parade, being called for 13 of 19 minors as well as the contest’s lone misconduct.

Regina Capitals 4 at Fort Knox 3 (Jan. 11)

It looked as if this contest would go to overtime, but the Caps scored with 67 seconds left to record the win.

Metheral, Fellner and Pilet took care of the Fort’s scoring.

Benji Taypotat made 20 saves in the Knox net while Fort Qu’Appelle had 29 shots on the Capitals’ goal.

Regina was the more aggressive of the teams, getting the gate for eight of 13 minor infractions.

The Knox are back on home ice on Jan. 21 when they welcome the Prince Albert Titans in an 8 p.m. contest. The next night, the Fort Qu’Appelle squad heads to Assiniboia to battle the Southern Rebels in a 3:30 p.m. matchup.