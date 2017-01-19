Spitfires, Broncos split weekend games

The Grenfell Spitfires and the Balcarres Broncs each split a pair of games last weekend, with each Qu’Appelle Valley Hockey League team having one close contest and one blowout.

Grenfell Spitfires 4 at Milestone Flyers 5 (Overtime, Jan. 14)

After Colton Schick scored with only two seconds left on the game clock to tie the game, it was the Flyers who struck in overtime to record the victory in a penalty-filled contest.

This matchup was close throughout with the teams tied 1-1 after the first period and Milestone taking a 2-1 lead into the third.

Braden Reiger, Brayden Metz and Kale Haylock accounted for the other Grenfell markers. Josh Switzer went the distance in goal for the Spits and suffered the loss.

The teams kept the officials busy with Milestone being assessed 16 of 31 minors, one of two majors and two of four misconducts.

Bal. Broncs 7 at Indian Head Chiefs 6 (Overtime, Jan. 14)

It looked like the Broncs had this one in the bag, leading 6-3 in the third stanza but three late game goals by the Chiefs in a span of 2:31 sent it to overtime where Tyler Hahn notched the winner for Grenfell.

The game was even at 1-1 after the first period with the Broncs jumping ahead 5-2 after 40 minutes.

Andrew Williams led the Broncs with a couple of tallies with Hahn, Taylor Fiesel, Nyle Stevenson, Landon Minto and Kyle Pfeifer notching singles.

JR Craiggie went the distance in net for the Broncs and recorded the victory.

Balcarres Broncs 3 at Balgonie Bisons 10 (Jan. 13)

This game was never in doubt as the Bisons scored nine goals — three in the first period and six in the second — before the Bisons got on the board.

Fiesel, Wyndan Cyr and Bradley Senko took care of the Balcarres scoring.

David Spooner got the start in net for the Broncs and was replaced early in the middle frame by Craiggie.

Indian Head Chiefs 1 at Grenfell Spitfires 9 (Jan. 13)

The Spitfires spotted the Chiefs a first-period marker and then poured on the offence with two of their own in the first period, two in the second and five more in the third.

Sanfred King and Daniel Hope each had a six-point game with two goals and four assists with Colin Mospanchuk picking up a hat trick and two assists for a five-pointer.

Skyler Reeve and Dylan Kent each had a single to round out Grenfell’s scoring.

Josh Switzer was the winning netminder.

The Chiefs got the gate for three of five minors, one of two majors and one of two misconducts.

The Broncs and Spitfires hook up for a home and home series this weekend. The first contest is in Balcarres at 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 20. The next night the teams get back to business in Grenfell for an 8 p.m. matchup.