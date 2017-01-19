Winter Festival announces dates, calls for volunteers

The Fort Winter Festival Committee has announced the dates for this year’s event. The festival will be held March 3 to 5, said Rebecca Hill, lead organizer and a town councillor. Usually the festival is held in February. “We had to go with March 3 to 5 because we can't do it on the weekends at either end of the school winter break. Its extremely difficult to get volunteers while the kids are off school as many families are travelling that week,” she said. On Dec. 22 town council passed a motion to pay $3,000 for the fireworks held during…