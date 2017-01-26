Atlantic curler shares love of the game

Ron Swan, a curler from Harvey Station, N.B., is making his way across Canada to raise money for his home curling club and to spread awareness about the sport. On Jan. 21 Swan dropped into the Lipton Curling Club for a game as he curls his way across Saskatchewan. Swan, 51, began his day in Ituna and finished in Foam Lake. His initial goal was to curl in more than 100 games in 100 different Canadian curling rinks, however since starting out in October of 2014, he has actually curled in more than 230 rinks so far and far extended…