Cupar mom dies in crash caused by suspected drunk

A wife, mother and soon-to-be grandmother was killed on Jan. 21 when a suspected drunk driver struck the car she was travelling in. Daphne Schmidt, 40, of Cupar, was the passenger in a southbound car on Highway 6 near Southey when a northbound truck struck them around 6 p.m. Schmidt, a child-care worker at Kids First daycare in Regina, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The driver and two other occupants of the car were taken to Regina General Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Two of the occupants were children younger than six years old.…