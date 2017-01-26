Degree with a focus on First Nations is giving teachers an edge: Parkland College

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Interested in a career in teaching but don’t want to commute to Regina to take the university classes? Look no further than Parkland College in Fort Qu’Appelle. The college is now registering students interested in signing up for the Indigenous Education program beginning this fall. The program lets students get their teaching degree, but with a focus on First Nations culture and teachings through an Aboriginal perspective. Gwen Machnee, program coordinator, said the course is ideal for anyone wanting to teach at the elementary level. “The program is open to any student but…