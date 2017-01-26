Knox coach praying to hockey gods

The Fort Knox are fourth in the south division’s Prairie Junior Hockey League. Head coach Randy Cuthill thinks his players have finally ironed out some kinks, and while he has no unrealistic expectations, he does hope they can improve in the standings and maybe make it to playoffs next month.

“We’ve had our ups and down throughout the season,” said Cuthill. “We are getting more consistency in our game and our goaltending is getting better and we’re starting to score. We did have a lot of little issues, games we couldn’t finish, games where we were getting blown out, it was a combination of a lot of little things but I think we’re at the point now where the players are comfortable with what I’m trying to do…. It’s moving forward now.”

The Knox lineup was finalized Jan. 10

“I’m not sure if we could finish third… Not without some help from the hockey gods.”

Had the Knox fared better this year, the first-place team in the south division would eventually faceoff with the best from the north and a final game would decide who gets to go to the 17 Keystone Cup - Western Canadian Junior B Championship. Playoffs start Feb. 17, said Cuthill, a best-of-five series.

“We would have to win two rounds of playoffs in the south and then play the north winner. You have to win about 12 games to get out of the province and go to westerns…We’re a long way from that.”

Cuthill has since moved from his home in Arborfield to be closer to the Knox and lives in Lebret.

“I enjoy both communities. People have been great here… This way I get a better chance to know the players now.”

Currently Cuthill and volunteers are selling Gold Rush tickets, a fundraiser for the team. Tickets are $100 and the grand prize is guaranteed $100,000 or a truck and boat package or a backhoe package. For tickets call 1-888-934-2222.

The next Knox home game is Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.