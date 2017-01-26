PJHL Knox blast Titans, shutout by Rebels

By Grasslands News

The Fort Qu’Appelle Fort Knox split a pair of Prairie Junior Hockey League games last week, being blanked by a South Division rival and laying a beatdown on a North Division foe.

Fort Knox 0 at Assiniboia Southern Rebels 4 (Jan. 22)

Trey Tendler scored his 31st and 32nd goals of the season and also drew an assist to lead the Rebels to the 4-0 blanking of the Knox.

Nolan Berner starred in the Rebels’ cage, kicking out all 43 shots he faced to notch the shutout, while Shane Blomquist made 33 stops in the Fort Knox net.

The Rebels led 2-0 after the first frame and scored once in the second and added another in the third.

The teams split 18 minor penalties.

Prince Albert Titans 1 at Fort Knox 6 (Jan. 21)

The Knox faced the league’s weakest team in the North Division and were able to make some hay, scoring the game’s first six goals on the way to the rout.Adam Toor notched a couple of goals and added an assist to help propel the Knox to the triumph. Logan Leslie, Rhett Nikolejsin and Brayden Barsness each had a goal and a helper while Sean Pilet sniped a single.

Shane Blomquist made 33 saves to collect the win in the Knox net while Fort Qu’Appelle’s skaters had 45 shots on the Titans’ goal.

The Knox led 4-0 after the first period and were up 5-0 heading to the final frame.

The Knox were the more penalized squad, getting the gate for 10 of 19 minors, two of three misconducts and the contest’s only major.

The Regina Silver Foxes and the Knox will battle at 8 p.m. on Jan. 27 in Fort Qu’Appelle and the next night the teams will hook up for a 7:30 p.m. game in Regina.