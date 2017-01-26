PVSD advocates for board governance

By Grasslands News Group -

By Michelle Nicholson Special to Grasslands News A government report suggesting consolidation of 18 public boards of education into one has the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) board in advocacy mode. A good chunk of time was spent at the Jan.18 PVSD board meeting in camera as board members prepared for a presentation to a six-member advisory panel. The panel was appointed to gather feedback following the release of a government report that reviewed school board governance. PVSD’s presentation to the panel was set for the afternoon of Jan. 24. “We’ve been working hard on ensuring that all the pieces…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR