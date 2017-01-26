PVSD advocates for board governance

By Michelle Nicholson Special to Grasslands News A government report suggesting consolidation of 18 public boards of education into one has the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) board in advocacy mode. A good chunk of time was spent at the Jan.18 PVSD board meeting in camera as board members prepared for a presentation to a six-member advisory panel. The panel was appointed to gather feedback following the release of a government report that reviewed school board governance. PVSD’s presentation to the panel was set for the afternoon of Jan. 24. “We’ve been working hard on ensuring that all the pieces…