RQHR board supports amalgamation

By Grasslands News Group -
RQHR president and CEO, Keith Dewar, takes part in a media scrum in front of cameras and reporters. Michelle Nicholson/Special to Grasslands News

By Michelle Nicholson Special to Grasslands News Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region (RQHR) is one of 12 health boards to be made redundant with the government’s move to one provincial health authority. A unanimous vote on a motion at the RQHR board meeting on Jan. 18 showed support for the government’s choice. The decision to amalgamate the health authorities was announced by the government Jan. 4 and could save between $10 million and $20 million by 2018-19. The 2016-17 provincial budget shows $5.5 billion allocated for health spending. The board’s motion stated: “The Regina Qu’Appelle Regional Health Authority supports the recommendations…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR