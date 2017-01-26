Town applies for grant to get longtime ‘back burner’ infrastructure project done

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The following are town council briefs form the Jan. 12 meeting. Grant application The Town of Fort Qu’Appelle has applied for a grant through the newly announced Provincial Territorial Infrastructure Component Program and Clean Water, Wastewater and Public Transit Infrastructure Fund. If the application is successful, the federal government and provincial government will each pay one-third of the qualifying projects cost. Council decided to try and get funding to replace the water and sewer lines under a portion of 2nd Street, upgrade the lift station and extend the services east of Highway 35 to the…