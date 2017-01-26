Woman goes to jail again on third drunk driving conviction

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Despite doing jail time in 2010 for driving while impaired causing bodily harm, a woman repeated her crime and will spend four more months in jail for driving with a blood alcohol content at almost three times the legal limit in 2016. Trina Lynn Yuzicapi, 29 of Standing Buffalo First Nation, pleaded guilty to having consumed alcohol exceeding the legal limit of .08 and had the accompanying charge of driving while impaired stayed by Crown prosecutor, James Fitzgerald. Yuzicapi’s sentencing on Jan. 19 hit a snag when her lawyer, Nicholas Robertson, asked her…