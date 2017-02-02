Adaptive Ski club looks forward to year’s biggest event

By Samantha Magee

Fort Times Reporter

Skiers looking for some light-hearted fun and a little competition should consider signing up for the SaskTel Challenge Cup.

The annual race is the Alpine Adaptive Ski Program’s biggest fundraiser of the year and takes place on Feb. 25 at Mission Ridge.

It is a dual-slalom race meaning skiers race side by side.

“It’s just meant to be fun,” said organizer Steve Bell. “What’s cool is that our disabled skiers are often a lot faster than the able-bodied skiers… The whole race is pretty entertaining.”

To register your team of four, contact bell at 306-566-9362. The entry fee is $500.

Bell said usually teams of able-bodied people enter and they are paired with one para-skier, but there have been variations, like a team made up completely of adaptive skiers. Total times are added up at the end of the race, fastest time wins. All ages are welcome. “You just have to be able to ski on the bunny hill to participate.”

The Alpine Adaptive Ski Program is always looking for volunteers, whether permanent or just to help with this race, call Bell if you’re interested.

Register now, capacity is limited to 16 teams.