Coaches foresee girls at nationals

It’s the first year there has been a senior girls volleyball club team in Fort Qu’Appelle.

Clareen and Scott McNabb, who recently moved to Fort Qu’Appelle from Yorkton, coach the team. Their season began in November and they are working hard to hopefully qualify for provincials within the Saskatchewan Volleyball Association.

The team comprises girls 16 to 18 years old from all over the Qu’Appelle Valley, White Bear First Nation, Ochapawace First Nation, Yorkton, Standing Buffalo, Lebret and Fort Qu’Appelle.

Five of the 12 athletes are still competing in tryouts to make the North American Indigenous Games cut.

“The last round of tryouts are Feb. 18,” said Clareen McNabb. “Later, in Assiniboia, there will be a prospects camps and we have some players going to get scouted. Last year there were eight big teams from division 1 in the States, it’s big.”

Their first tournament will be the SaskCup, there are three rounds and depending how you do, that is where you will place in provincials, explained McNabb. Provincials are in April; nationals are in Edmonton in May, which will wrap up the season.

If they make it, some fundraising will be needed to pay for the trip and the entry fee.

McNabb says the girls are strong but just need to work on coming together as a team. “They just have to jell a bit better, they aren’t used to playing together.”

Round one of the SaskCup tournament is being hosted in Fort Qu’Appelle on Feb. 11 and 12. The two day-long tournament will alternate between Bert Fox Community High School and Fort Qu’Appelle Elementary Community School gymnasiums.

“We hope people come out and support,” said McNabb, who added she would like to see volleyball getting as much attention as some of the more popular community sports like football and hockey.