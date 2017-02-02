Drunk drivers and sex assailants in court

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The following are court briefs from Jan. 19 session in Fort Qu’Appelle Court with Judge Kevin Lang presiding, Crown prosecutor James Fitzgerald and legal aid lawyer Kim Stinson. Man released as he awaits assault trial Trent William Bradley Benjoe, 47, of Muscowpetung First Nation, is charged with assault and for failing to comply with the conditions of an undertaking. Benjoe has pleaded not guilty and his trial was scheduled for Jan. 19 but the female victim was not able to attend as she was at a family funeral; Crown prosecutor, James Fitzgerald,…