Drunken gunmen pleads guilty to firearms charges and impaired driving

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Sentencing was postponed after a man entered guilty pleas to five of 14 Criminal Code charges relating to an incident last February where he fired a gun while drunk and then crashed his car. Nearly a year later, in Fort Qu’Appelle court, Jarrett Thomas Poitras pleaded guilty to: careless use of a firearm, transporting a pump-action shotgun and a semi-automatic handgun unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, a semi-automatic handgun and a pump-action shotgun, with ammunition, while not having a licence and driving while impaired. In exchange for…