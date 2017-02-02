Pipeline protestor disheartened by Trump, Trudeau and spills

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Depending on which camp you’re in, it was either a devastating week or an exciting one when U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders to push through the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Keystone XL pipeline. For Danna Henderson those announcements have been heartbreaking. That news, coupled with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcements in November approving the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline in British Columbia and Enbridge Gas Line 3 pipeline, are upsetting. “For some reason I think some people think (pipeline opposition) has died down but not for me, I want…