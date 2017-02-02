Something strange in your neighbourhood? Who you gonna’ call? Echo Valley Paranormal

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Living in a haunted house? Had an uncomfortable encounter of the spirit kind and you don’t know where to turn? Try Echo Valley Paranormal, a group in Fort Qu’Appelle that specializes in dealing with ghosts and apparitions. EVP discuss everything from what happens after we die to giving advice to advice on how to evict unwanted spirits from your home. “This group is for people with lots of questions who don’t really have anyone to talk to,” said organizer Treena Shiplett, who is also spiritually in tune. “We have open discussions on paranormal…