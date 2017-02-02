Town employees get 2.18% raise

Town council will give town employees a raise before conducting any performance reviews. Mayor and councillors went in-camera to discuss the matters during their regular meeting on Jan. 26. When the open meeting resumed, they announced their resolution, to give all staff a 2.18-per-cent pay raise. One per cent is described as a “performance increase” and the other 1.18 per cent as a cost of living increase. The cost of living increase was determined by looking at the Consumer Price Index, recorded by Statistics Canada, said administrator Gail Sloan. “Council has found that it has been some time since a…