Young entrepreneur Okolita donates books to playschool

By Samantha Magee -
Catherine Okolita, 8, reads one of the books she donated to the Little Tots Playschool class. Photo by Samantha Magee

In honour of Jan. 27 being Family Literacy Day in Canada, a Fort Qu’Appelle girl raised enough money to donate more than a dozen books to a playschool. Catherine Okolita, 8, of Catherine’s Cause, raised the money by selling raffle tickets on a handcrafted bench. She used the money to buy the books and breakfast items to feed children and their parents on Jan. 25 at Kapachee Training Centre’s Little Tots Playschool. Mary Yee, a facilitator, and also Okolita’s grandmother, knows the importance of teaching children to love to read. Everyday the children read quietly to themselves and also have…

