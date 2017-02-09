Calling Lakes group meeting with WSA to discuss Quill Lakes

Farmers in the Wadena area and residents across southern Saskatchewan are anxiously watching the water levels rise at Big Quill Lake, which is part of the Qu’Appelle Chain. Water levels have been rising steadily for the last 20 years, eventually causing the Big Quill and Little Quill Lake to merge in 2012 and in the last couple of years heavy rainfall has caused farmland and roads in the area to be flooded. The fear is that if the Quill lakes spill over, the salt water will ruin farmland and contaminate the fresh water lakes connected in the chain. The Quill…