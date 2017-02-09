CN Heritage Committee saved from dissolution

Thanks to one town councillor’s determination, the CN Heritage Committee did not dissolve at its last meeting, which is what one member feared would happen as there has been an ongoing lack of participation and interest. Coun. Doug Blatter is the new chair of the committee and was partially responsible for getting a handful of others to commit to volunteering their time on the board. The meeting took place on Feb. 1 at the Visitor’s Centre, the old CN station, on Highway 10. Jenny Melanson, who resigned as treasurer, was delighted to see about a dozen people in attendance. In…