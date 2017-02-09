Disqualified driver given conditional sentence order for offence By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter A disqualified driver was fined for being on the road in Fort Qu’Appelle court. Charles Ahdamar, 48, of Pasqua First Nation, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and to driving with an unauthorized plate on Feb. 2. Crown prosecutor Connie Hottinger said Ahdamar has several driving convictions on his criminal record, although his last was back in 1998. She also said he had a driving while impaired conviction from the early 2000s. Because of his record, Hottinger put forth a joint proposal with legal aid…