Filipino restaurant opening is chef’s dream come true

By Samantha Magee -
Chef Jerwin Ambiong hopes to open his new restaurant, Da Little Chef, by the end of February. Photo by Samantha Magee

Chef Jerwin Ambiong still can’t believe he is living his dream — moving to Canada with his family and on the verge of opening up his own restaurant. “This has always been my big dream. I never expected I could do it here in Canada… My prayers are answered.” Ambiong is originally from Manila, the capital of the Philippines and has been a Fort Qu’Appelle resident for more than three years. His passion is food and cooking, in fact, he is an award-winning chef. Ambiong anticipates that by the end of February, Da Little Chef, located in the former Jany’s…

