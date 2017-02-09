Filipino restaurant opening is chef’s dream come true

Chef Jerwin Ambiong still can’t believe he is living his dream — moving to Canada with his family and on the verge of opening up his own restaurant. “This has always been my big dream. I never expected I could do it here in Canada… My prayers are answered.” Ambiong is originally from Manila, the capital of the Philippines and has been a Fort Qu’Appelle resident for more than three years. His passion is food and cooking, in fact, he is an award-winning chef. Ambiong anticipates that by the end of February, Da Little Chef, located in the former Jany’s…