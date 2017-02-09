Fort Sea Cadets host and win Sask. bonspiel

Sea Cadets in Fort Qu’Appelle hosted the annual Saskatchewan Sea Cadet Curling Bonspiel Feb. 4 with teams coming from Regina, Moose Jaw and Saskatoon. The competition was spirited and friendly.

Fort Qu’Appelle took top honours, with Moose Jaw placing second and Regina third. Two teams from Saskatoon were entered and placed fourth and fifth. Cadet Alec Guggenmos was skip for the Fort Qu’Appelle rink, winning first place for his team on the last shot. While Alec Guggenmos, Chloe Giroux, Carter Bergh and Paige Rieck represented Fort Qu’Appelle, other Fort Qu’Appelle sea cadets acted as spares for those out-of-town teams that were short players.

Cadet Leslie Harestad helped his adopted team from Regina take third place, while cadets Tyler Lindenbach and Evan Stecyk helped out the Saskatoon teams.