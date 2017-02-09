Fugitive believed in Fort Qu’Appelle

Punnichy RCMP is still looking for an assault suspect. Staff Sgt. Craig Cleary told the Fort Times on Feb. 6 that Eldon Dubois was still wanted by police. Dubois, 23, from Muskowekwan First Nation, is evading police on the following charges: two counts of assault, mischief, trespassing at night, failing to attend an RCMP detachment to provide fingerprints and further identification. Last week, Punnichy RCMP said they believed Dubois was in the Fort Qu’Appelle area. He also has connections to Calgary, Alta. Dubois is a First Nations man with short black hair and brown eyes; he is approximately 5’ 6”…