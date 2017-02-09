Knox comeback to quiet Storm

The Fort Knox might be playing their best hockey of the Prairie Junior Hockey League season.

Fort Qu’Appelle needed a third-period rally on Feb. 1 to pick up its 15th victory of the season with a 5-4 win over the South Division’s second-place team, the Pilot Butte Storm.

The Knox got to work in the third period, shortly after the Storm had taken a 4-2 lead, notching three straight markers to come away with the victory.

Adam Toor led the way for the Knox, denting the twine twice and adding a helper for a three-point game.

Tanner Mak and Jordan Woods each sniped and added an assist while Levi Morin fired a single.

Shane Blomquist made 30 saves to preserve the win for a Fort Qu’Appelle squad that registered 35 shots on the Storm’s netminder.

The game was knotted at 2-2 after the first period and the Storm went ahead 3-2 after 40 minutes.

The Storm was whistled for four minors while the Knox were assessed two minors and a misconduct.

The Knox hit the road for a date with the Assiniboia Southern Rebels on Feb. 11 and they return to home ice to host the Regina Silver Foxes in an 8 p.m. contest on Feb. 14.