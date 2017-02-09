Special events coming to ski hill

Recent snowfalls have made conditions even better at Mission Ridge as the new snow is groomed into the base.

During the week many school groups come to the valley to take part in the Snow School programs and spend a day on the slopes.

In addition to the regular Mission Ridge programs, there are several exciting upcoming events.

On Feb. 25 the Challenge Cup, a fundraising race for Adaptive Skiing, will take place. Teams that will include an adaptive racer compete in a dual slalom course.

The 15th annual Sasktel Jibfest will be held on March 4. It is now an event sanctioned by the Saskatchewan Snowboard Association and will continue to be Saskatchewan’s premier snowboarding contest with certified competition officials and judges. Registration is available on line.

The Uphill Snowmobile Drag races will also be held on the evening of March 4, as a part of the Fort Winter Festival, followed by fireworks.

Come out for some winter fun. See you on the slopes.