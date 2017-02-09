Writer and photographer to discuss booms and busts at book launch

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The Saskatchewan oil boom of 2006 to 2014 may be thought of as the good ol’ days to some, while others look at the oil and gas energy sector with a more critical eye. Valerie Zink, a professional photographer, and Dr. Emily Eaton, a University of Regina professor of geography and environmental studies, have published a book that takes a critical look of the effects the last oil boom had on small communities throughout Saskatchewan. The book is called Fault Lines: Life and Landscape in Saskatchewan’s Oil Economy, and was written by Emily…