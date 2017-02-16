Author, photographer talk about impact of big oil at book launch

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter After speaking with people directed affected by oil companies, a professor and photographer, have come to the conclusion that opinions differ wildly when it comes to people supporting or condemning big oil. This controversial topic was tackled at the launch of the book Fault Lines: Life and Landscape in Saskatchewan’s Oil Economy, written by Emily Eaton, a University of Regina professor who studies geography and the environment and photographer Valerie Zink. Everyone has personal truths depending on whom you talk to, said Zink. It’s true than many rural Saskatchewan towns would be deserted if it…