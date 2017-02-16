Council will try to explain water rates again

The following are briefs from the last meeting of Town Council on Jan. 26. Coun. Lee Finishen was absent. Grant applications Coun. Rebecca Hill expressed some concerns about approving grant applications without having a strategic plan in place, after CAO Gail Sloan said management wanted to apply for a grant to replace an electric panel at the Rexentre that is aging and causing problems. “We haven’t had a planning session to see where we will focus our attention on infrastructure and the improvements we want to make,” she said. “But these are coming in fast and furious. Is that because…