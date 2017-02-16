Council wonders if RM hosed on truck repairs

The following are briefs from the Jan. 24 meeting of the Rural Municipality of North Qu’Appelle’s council. Procurement bylaw The Procurement Bylaw was discussed. Due to a clerical error the original bylaw was never signed, when it was noticed, it was amended and passed at the next council meeting. The original bylaw gives the reeve $500 spending availability and councillors each have $200 available. Reeve Harry McDonald suggested giving only the administrator access to the funds, allowing her to pay bills and buy necessary items without getting prior approval. “I’ve never used it,” said McDonald. “Is there any point in…