Drunk driver charged with hurting passenger

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter A hospital visit was necessary for a female passenger who suffered injuries when an alleged drunk driver crashed their vehicle in Fort Qu’Appelle earlier this winter. Nathan Machiskinic, 33, of Yorkton, faces six Criminal Code charges: two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired driving causing bodily harm, being intoxicated over the legal limit and causing bodily harm, operation while disqualified and causing bodily harm by criminal negligence. He was also given four tickets for: not having a valid inspection certificate, driving while disqualified, not wearing a seatbelt and an alcohol and…